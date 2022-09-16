21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, September 16, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Lokomasama People Ask… What Has Delayed The Rhombeh Rice Project…

By Sierra Network
754
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A Commentary By Ranger

Without a doubt, given the increasing prices of the staple food rice and the huge amount of foreign exchange used to import it every year, it was received by the population as welcome news that the Government and private sector partners will embark on multi-million dollars mechanized rice farming at the Rhombeh swamp in Lokomasama Chiefdom in Port Loko district and the Tormabum boliland in the South.

These two projects, the Government said, will reduce rice import, save foreign exchange, increase farmers’ income, create thousands of new direct and indirect jobs as it will contribute to the quest for food security.

Yet a year or more after the Rhombeh Project was launched with a lot of fanfare, the people of Lokomasama who are the direct beneficiaries wonder why up to now they see no work being done.

As global food prices due to increase in shipping, fuel and fertilizer costs and Ukraine-Russia war, it makes good sense for poor developing countries to focus greater attention to the production of the food they eat at home. The focus should not only be on the staple food but other foods that have proteins, minerals and vitamins content.

These include animals, poultry, eggs, tomato, onions etc. As this piece is being written, a pound of cow meat costs NLe50, far above the means of the average income earner.

From an economic point of view, without embarking on a robust and sustainable agricultural development path, the country’s balance of trade figure will continue to weigh heavily on the debit side as we continue to pay more for imported foods we can easily grow here and even export surpluses to other countries.

This will not only create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in many fields but will also crucially address the problems of rural poverty, rural-urban migration, low economic productivity, below average GDP and GNP that are clear indicators of continued poverty and socioeconomic backwardness.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articlePreliminary Report Of The Final Results – 2021 Mid-Term Population And Housing Census
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives First Digital Mid-Term National Population and Housing Census Report, Forgives Those Who Undermine the Process
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Investigation On Controversies Around Musa Noah Kamara – SLFA Temporarily Suspend...

Sierra Network - 0