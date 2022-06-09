LEONE STARS HOLD MATCH SITUATION TRAINING AHEAD OF NIGERIA CLASH

The Sierra Leone national senior men’s team (Leone Stars) has today had its final training session- Match Situation Training- at the M. K. O. Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria tomorrow Thursday June 9 at 5:00pm in Nigeria and 4:00pm in Sierra Leone.

The said session is a statutory training that is meant to provide the visiting team an opportunity to experience the match venue at the same time the match will be played an event that normally takes place the day before match day.

Leone Stars will have to battle it out tomorrow without one of their ace midfielders- Quamie Quee- owing to a red card he picked up during Sierra Leone’s match against Equatorial Guinea in the last AFCON 2021 Tournament in Cameroon early this year. Quamie will however be available for selection when Sierra Leone hosts Guinea-Bissau in Conakry, Guinea on Monday the 13 June, 2022.