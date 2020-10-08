Location For Former President Koroma’s Interview By ACC Yet To Be Determined

Officials of the APC party say the questioning of their leader and the country’s former president, Ernest Bai Koroma by the Anti-Corruption Commission will take place at his Makeni residence this morning.

The ACC says no definitive position yet on where in Makeni and that negotiations are still ongoing.

Both investigators and a team of lawyers representing the former President are in Makeni, as are senior members of his party.

The city itself is said to be quiet and peaceful with normal activities going on.