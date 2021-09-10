Limkokwing Students Appeal to Minister of Higher Education for Final Settlement

By Amin Kef-Ranger

In a letter dated the 9th September 2021, written by one Alpha Sesay in his capacity as Assistant Secretary-General on behalf of the Government-Sponsored Students of the Limkokwing and addressed to the Minister of Technical and Higher Education, captioned “A Reminder and Also An Appeal For The Settlement of The Limkokwing Issue, Following The Pronouncement Made On The 4th June, 2021” it was stated that the correspondence is geared towards giving him, the Minister, a gentle reminder towards the pronouncement made on the 4th June 2021, with regards ending the long and overdue pain and frustration Government Sponsored Students of the aforesaid university have been going through since 2019 to date.

He mentioned that on the 5th of March, 2020, after a peaceful procession held by the deprived and abandoned students of the aforesaid university, the University’s Administration was immediately called upon by the Committee on Education in Parliament to look into the issue and proffer solution that will get them on campus.

The Assistant Secretary-General underscored that after that very fruitful engagement, a memo was issued out by the university administration, informing them about the stipulated time for registration and resumption of lectures, slated for April 20th for registrations and May 4th 2020, for the resumption of classes respectively.

He lamented that, however, due to the registering of the country’s first index COVID-19 case on the 31st March 2020, and the difficulties brought with it like the banning on public gatherings, closure of learning institutions, and other restrictions imposed by the President, they were unable to get back on campus on the stipulated dates.

Alpha Sesay pointed out that on the 4th June 2021, the person whom the letter is addressed to certainly and unequivocally assured them that by October 2021, they will get back on campus and continue their studies in order for them to graduate and give back to society.

He maintained that to be candid, after watching and listening to that life resuscitating press conference of June 4th 2021, almost every student that had spent about eight ( years pursuing degree and diploma courses were left in a state of complete elation.



The Assistant Secretary General stated that, however, by all indications it seems as if the pronouncement made was just a mere pronouncement to dissuade them from their street begging agenda and Go Fund Me initiative.

He disclosed how they are very worried when they saw a memo dated 27th August 2021, from the university calling on private students for registrations which commenced from the 6th-8th September 2021, while they the Government-sponsored students were completely exempted.

“This badly triggered us and thus ignited us to bring this to your notice as coming events cast their shadows,” he stated revealing the motive behind the decision to write a letter.

He said, notwithstanding that, they still have hope and belief in the political administration, which according to him, prioritizes education, particularly Innovation and Technologically driven one which Limkokwing University is known for globally.

Alpha Sesay said it is no gainsaying that they have no iota of doubts in the Minister’s wit, experience, passion for education and his genuine commitment towards ensuring that he puts an end to the long impasse as he has manifested that since the moment he assumed the position as Minister of Higher and Technical Education.

“Surely, we owe this to you and your family; and your name shall be written in the books of history where great men are written,” the Assistant Secretary General concluded.

