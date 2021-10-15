Let Ernest Koroma & his Jihad faction stop misleading people – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Excellent news that Sierra Leone Police have received Legal Advise to withdraw collaboration with executives of my beloved APC party who are battling for legitimacy in Court but had tried to hold a bogus “Youth Retreat” with Chief Jihadist @ebklegacy as Keynote Speaker.

Let Ernest Koroma @ebklegacy & his Jihad faction stop misleading people. No Court issued a fresh Injunction “at last minute” this morning. That’s another of Koroma’s Violence & Lies. Injunction in place since February was varied ONLY for Sept Convention; Not for illegal Retreat