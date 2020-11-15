20.2 C
Sierra Leone
LEONE STARS SAFELY RETURNS

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA NEWS ALERT

Sunday November 15, 2020

LEONE STARS SAFELY RETURNS

The National Senior team of Sierra Leone (Leone Stars) has this evening arrived safely at the Freetown International Airport after a praiseworthy performance in last week’s 2021 AFCON Qualifier encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Arriving at Airport in Lungi, the entire Sierra Leone delegation led by the Minister of Sports Ibrahim Nyelenkeh and the Sierra Leone Football Association President Madam Isha Johansen was given a laudable welcome celebration by the Kaffu Bullom Heroes.

The 23-man Squad has been escorted to the Golden Tulip Hotel for camping ahead of the much talked about return match (Sierra Leone vs. Nigeria) on Tuesday the 17th November 2020 at the Siaka Steven Stadium.

Stay tuned for more…

SLFA Media Department

