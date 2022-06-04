LEONE STARS SAFELY ARRIVE IN ABUJA AHEAD OF NIGERIA-SIERRA LEONE ENCOUNTER

The Sierra Leone National Team Leone Stars have this evening safely arrived in Abuja, Nigeria ahead of their first AFCON 2023 Qualifiers Group A encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja-Nigeria, the team was warmly received by officials of the Sierra Leone Embassy in Nigeria led by the Deputy High Commissioner Madam Anna Betty Moussa who later escorted the entire delegation to the Sandralia City Hotel for accommodation.

In a brief statement of welcome to the players after the team had a sumptuous dinner, Madam Moussa expressed her delight for “playing host to our darling Leone Stars and being part of preparing for a crucial game against Nigeria.” Adding that, “We are proud of you and we have faith and confidence that you will do the nation proud on Thursday”.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Leone Stars’ Captain Steven Caulker thanked the Deputy High Commissioner and her entourage for the high level of concern they have shown to the team since arrival. “We are here and we promise to do our best to give Sierra Leoneans a very respectable result”. Caulker said.

Sierra Leone will face Nigeria in match day 1 of Group A in the TotalEnergies AFCON 2023 Qualifiers at the M. K. O. Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.