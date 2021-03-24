Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone Football Association has departed Sierra Leone on Wednesday evening and is expected in Lesotho on Thursday 25th March, 2021 ahead of Leone Stars fifth AFCON qualifying match against the crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Team delegation boarded Kenya Airways KQ and is due in Accra Ghana at 8: 45pm where three other players, Alhassan, Alusine Koroma and Kweku Davies from Europe will join the delegation that will head to Kenya and arrive at 6:40 am on Thursday.

The delegation will transit in Kenya and expected to land at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 11:40am on the same day.

In Johannesburg, the delegation will board a chartered flight and will finally arrive at the Moshoeshoe I International Airport , Maseru, Lesotho where a representative from the host football Federation will escort Sierra Leone delegation to the designated hotel.

Stay turned for more updates.

© Esther Marie Samura.

SLBC.