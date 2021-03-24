21 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, March 25, 2021
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

By Sierra Network
247
0

Must Read

SportsSierra Network - 0

Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

The State of Emergency was NOT Lifted – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

It effluxed naturally due to passage of time. The President had the option to...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Attacked By Armed Robbers

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with her trainer, was attacked by robbers armed with knives whilst she was out...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone Football Association has departed Sierra Leone on Wednesday evening and is expected in Lesotho on Thursday 25th March, 2021 ahead of Leone Stars fifth AFCON qualifying match against the crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Team delegation boarded Kenya Airways KQ and is due in Accra Ghana at 8: 45pm where three other players, Alhassan, Alusine Koroma and Kweku Davies from Europe will join the delegation that will head to Kenya and arrive at 6:40 am on Thursday.

The delegation will transit in Kenya and expected to land at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at 11:40am on the same day.

In Johannesburg, the delegation will board a chartered flight and will finally arrive at the Moshoeshoe I International Airport , Maseru, Lesotho where a representative from the host football Federation will escort Sierra Leone delegation to the designated hotel.

Stay turned for more updates.
© Esther Marie Samura.
SLBC.

Previous articleThe State of Emergency was NOT Lifted – Dr. Sylvia Blyden
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -

Latest News

SportsSierra Network - 0

Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone...
Read more
Blog

The State of Emergency was NOT Lifted – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Network - 0
It effluxed naturally due to passage of time. The President had the option to have lifted it a long...
Read more
Blog

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Attacked By Armed Robbers

Sierra Network - 0
Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with her trainer, was attacked by robbers armed with knives whilst she was out on a morning run along...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update24th March 20214 New Case3953 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

IOM, Kiheitai hand in hand to support Young Entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
Tokyo, 24th March 2021- The International Organization for Migration has partnered with Kiheitai to support young entrepreneurs in Sierra Leone.
Read more
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -

More Articles Like This

Leone Stars Delegation To Lesotho – 20 Officials And 22 Players

Sports Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Kenema City Field Sets To Turn Green As Edelgrass Contractors Arrive

Sports Sierra Network - 0
Edelgrass Contractors Mark Jonkers Project Manager and Ramon Kuttschreutter Synthetic Turf Installation Specialist- who arrived in Sierra Leone the day before yesterday,...
Read more

Sierra Leone Receives Madam Isha Johansen As She Returns Home As An Elected Member Of FIFA COUNCIL

Sports Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Congratulations Isha Johansen Elected FIFA Council Member

Sports Sierra Network - 0
THE DAY SIERRA LEONE MADE HISTORY IN WORLD FOOTBALL
Read more
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

The State of Emergency was NOT Lifted – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

Sierra Network - 0