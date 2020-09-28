24.3 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 28, 2020
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

By Sierra Network
81
0

Must Read

SportsSierra Network - 0

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

SLFA PRESS RELEASE SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update28th September 20200 Cases2215 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE

Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in collaboration with the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA PRESS RELEASE

SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST MAURITANIA

The Sierra Leone Football Association is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with the Mauritanian FA, with approval from FIFA and CAF, for the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone to embark on a friendly match against the Lions of Chinquetti of Mauritania on Friday the 9th October 2020, in the City of Nouakchott.

The proposed encounter will be a warm-up match for Sierra Leone as the Nation prepares to face Nigeria in its upcoming two back-to-back fixtures in the *Total African Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers.* Leone Stars will travel to Nigeria on the 9th November and then host the Super Eagles in Freetown for the return leg on the 17th November this year.

Meanwhile, SLFA still awaits the official lifting of Government’s ban on all football activities in Sierra Leone to commence training in all categories of the National Teams.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsSierra Network - 0

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

SLFA PRESS RELEASE SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update28th September 20200 Cases2215 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE facilitates Repatriation of 58 Sierra Leoneans in the UAE

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, IOM,...
Read more
Blog

Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TiKA) Donates To The Food Basket Initiative

Sierra Network - 0
TURKISH COOPERATION AND COORDINATION AGENCY (TiKA) DONATES TO THE FOOD BASKET INITIATIVE. TiKA (Turkish...
Read more
Sports

SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association
Read more

Coach Keister Calls 51 Home Based Players For Training

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more

SLFA PRESS RELEASE – ENFORCEMENT OF ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE ENFORCEMENT OF ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY The Sierra Leone Football Association would like...
Read more

SLFA Commences The Disbursement Of FIFA COVId-19 Relief Funds

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
SLFA COMMENCES THE DISBURSEMENT OF FIFA COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS. The Sierra Leone Football Association has today commenced the disbursement...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0