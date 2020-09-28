LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

SLFA PRESS RELEASE

SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST MAURITANIA

The Sierra Leone Football Association is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with the Mauritanian FA, with approval from FIFA and CAF, for the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone to embark on a friendly match against the Lions of Chinquetti of Mauritania on Friday the 9th October 2020, in the City of Nouakchott.

The proposed encounter will be a warm-up match for Sierra Leone as the Nation prepares to face Nigeria in its upcoming two back-to-back fixtures in the *Total African Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 Qualifiers.* Leone Stars will travel to Nigeria on the 9th November and then host the Super Eagles in Freetown for the return leg on the 17th November this year.

Meanwhile, SLFA still awaits the official lifting of Government’s ban on all football activities in Sierra Leone to commence training in all categories of the National Teams.