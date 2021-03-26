32.6 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, March 26, 2021
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

Leone Stars First Training Session In Lesotho Ends Successfully

By Sierra Network
286
0

Must Read

Press ReleaseSierra Network - 0

For Lesotho And Benin Games Alongside Paralympic Games, Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le11 Billion To The National Sports Authority

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th March 20219 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

LEONE STARS NEWS UPDATE

LEONE STARS FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN LESOTHO ENDS SUCCESSFULLY

The Sierra Leone National Senior Team- Leone Stars- has this morning had a successful training session at the artificial turf Sesotho Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho in the presence of Hon. Minister of Sports- Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, Executive Director of Sports- Dr. Kenneth Brima and SLFA Executive Committee Member (Leader of delegation)- Pst. Philip Buck.

Coach John Keister expressed great satisfaction with his team after this morning’s warmup session. “The boys are looking bright and are adapting very well to the weather and condition of the pitch”.

Leone Stars will play its penultimate match in the ongoing 2021 AFCON Qualifiers against the Crocodile of Lesotho at 3pm local time (1pm in Sierra Leone) tomorrow Saturday the 27th March 2021 at the Sesotho Stadium.

Keister will go into tomorrow’s encounter without a number of key strikers including China based Mohamed Buya Turay, Alhaji “Andrianho” Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, and George “Kweku” Davies. When asked about this, Coach John Keister said, “We will have to make do with what we have and we are very positive going into the match”. “The available players have proven to be very hard working and highly determined which has given the team the much needed spirit”.

SLFA Media in Lesotho…

Previous articleLands Minister Engages Community Stakeholders on Preserving & Protecting State Lands
Next articleJustices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update26th March 20219 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices of the Court of Judicature...
Read more
Sports

Leone Stars First Training Session In Lesotho Ends Successfully

Sierra Network - 0
LEONE STARS NEWS UPDATE LEONE STARS FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN LESOTHO ENDS SUCCESSFULLY The Sierra...
Read more
Blog

Lands Minister Engages Community Stakeholders on Preserving & Protecting State Lands

Sierra Network - 0
Dr. Turad Senesie, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, on the 23rd March 2021 revisited the Mount Sugar Loaf to...
Read more
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -

More Articles Like This

For Lesotho And Benin Games Alongside Paralympic Games, Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le11 Billion To The National Sports Authority

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Sierra Leone Football Association Ethics Board – Press Release

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Leone Stars Delegation Safely Touches Down Lesotho Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers Match Day 5

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA NEWS UPDATEThursday March 25, 2021 LEONE STARS DELEGATION SAFELY TOUCHES DOWN IN LESOTHO AHEAD OF AFCON QUALIFIERS MATCH...
Read more

Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

Sports Sierra Network - 0
A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone Football Association has departed Sierra...
Read more
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

For Lesotho And Benin Games Alongside Paralympic Games, Ministry Of Finance...

Sierra Network - 0