LEONE STARS NEWS UPDATE

LEONE STARS FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN LESOTHO ENDS SUCCESSFULLY

The Sierra Leone National Senior Team- Leone Stars- has this morning had a successful training session at the artificial turf Sesotho Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho in the presence of Hon. Minister of Sports- Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, Executive Director of Sports- Dr. Kenneth Brima and SLFA Executive Committee Member (Leader of delegation)- Pst. Philip Buck.

Coach John Keister expressed great satisfaction with his team after this morning’s warmup session. “The boys are looking bright and are adapting very well to the weather and condition of the pitch”.

Leone Stars will play its penultimate match in the ongoing 2021 AFCON Qualifiers against the Crocodile of Lesotho at 3pm local time (1pm in Sierra Leone) tomorrow Saturday the 27th March 2021 at the Sesotho Stadium.

Keister will go into tomorrow’s encounter without a number of key strikers including China based Mohamed Buya Turay, Alhaji “Andrianho” Kamara, Mustapha Bundu, and George “Kweku” Davies. When asked about this, Coach John Keister said, “We will have to make do with what we have and we are very positive going into the match”. “The available players have proven to be very hard working and highly determined which has given the team the much needed spirit”.

SLFA Media in Lesotho…