Leone Stars Delegation Safely Touches Down Lesotho Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers Match Day 5

SLFA NEWS UPDATE

Thursday March 25, 2021

LEONE STARS DELEGATION SAFELY TOUCHES DOWN IN LESOTHO AHEAD OF AFCON QUALIFIERS MATCH DAY 5

The Sierra Leone National Senior Team (Leone Stars) delegation has today arrived safely at the Moshoeshoe International Airport, Maseru City in Lesotho via Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of match day 5 of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers on Saturday the 27th March 2021.

The delegation led by Executive Committee Member- Pst. Philip Buck under the supervision of the Hon. Minister of Sports- Ibrahim Nyelenkeh and the Executive Director of Sports- Dr. Kenneth Brima was greeted with a warm reception by officials of the Lesotho Football Federation.

Leone Stars 43-man delegation has been checked in at the Avani Lesotho Hotel as preparation continues ahead of Saturday’s clash.

SLFA Media Department…