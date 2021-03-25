22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, March 26, 2021
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

Leone Stars Delegation Safely Touches Down Lesotho Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers Match Day 5

By Sierra Network
477
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

SLFA NEWS UPDATE
Thursday March 25, 2021

LEONE STARS DELEGATION SAFELY TOUCHES DOWN IN LESOTHO AHEAD OF AFCON QUALIFIERS MATCH DAY 5

The Sierra Leone National Senior Team (Leone Stars) delegation has today arrived safely at the Moshoeshoe International Airport, Maseru City in Lesotho via Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of match day 5 of the 2021 AFCON Qualifiers on Saturday the 27th March 2021.

The delegation led by Executive Committee Member- Pst. Philip Buck under the supervision of the Hon. Minister of Sports- Ibrahim Nyelenkeh and the Executive Director of Sports- Dr. Kenneth Brima was greeted with a warm reception by officials of the Lesotho Football Federation.

Leone Stars 43-man delegation has been checked in at the Avani Lesotho Hotel as preparation continues ahead of Saturday’s clash.

SLFA Media Department…

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleSierra Leone COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Sports

Leone Stars Delegation Safely Touches Down Lesotho Ahead Of AFCON Qualifiers Match Day 5

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA NEWS UPDATEThursday March 25, 2021 LEONE STARS DELEGATION SAFELY TOUCHES DOWN IN LESOTHO AHEAD OF AFCON QUALIFIERS MATCH...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th March 20210 New Case3953 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Some Of My Words Have Been Presented Out Of Context – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Sierra Network - 0
I have been made aware of an excerpt of a recorded conversation making rounds on social media in which some of my...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Football Association Ethics Board – Press Release

Press Release Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Leone Stars Off To Lesotho For AFCON Qualifier

Sports Sierra Network - 0
A delegation of forty five headed by Pastor Philip Buck- Executive Committee member of the Sierra Leone Football Association has departed Sierra...
Read more

Leone Stars Delegation To Lesotho – 20 Officials And 22 Players

Sports Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Kenema City Field Sets To Turn Green As Edelgrass Contractors Arrive

Sports Sierra Network - 0
Edelgrass Contractors Mark Jonkers Project Manager and Ramon Kuttschreutter Synthetic Turf Installation Specialist- who arrived in Sierra Leone the day before yesterday,...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Football Association Ethics Board – Press Release

Sierra Network - 0