Monday October 26, 2020

*LEONE STARS CAMPS IN BO AHEAD OF AFCON QUALIFYING MATCHES*

The Sierra Leone National A Team- Leone Stars- has yesterday moved 28 Home Based players to camp in Bo City for intensive and undistracted trainings ahead of the highly anticipated two back-to-back *2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying* matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in November.





Speaking to this medium, the Assistant Coach 1 *Amidu Karim* said, *”this move will help both the players and the technical team to be more focused as preparation intensifies.”* *”We must continue working really hard to be able to achieve the fitness that will earn us a respectable result against Nigeria. We owe this to the Nation.”* He added.

Leone Stars has this morning successfully started its weeklong training sessions at the Bo City Stadium, situated along the Bo-Kenema highway.

