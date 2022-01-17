LEONE STARS ARRIVE IN BUEA AHEAD FINAL GROUP E MATCH ON THURSDAY

A delegation of 28 players and 23 officials led by the Sierra Leone Football Association Vice President 1 Mr. Harold Nat-Johnson has this afternoon safely arrived in the City of Buea, in the Southwest Region of Cameroon ahead of Sierra Leone’s final Group E match against Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, January 20.

The team has checked in at the Parliamentarian Flat Hotel, situated on the hills of Buea City, after a warm reception by the Hotel Manager Mr. Nfor Theadeus who presented a bouquet to the leader of delegation Mr. Nat-Johnson and Team Manager Babadi Kamara, as a token of “good luck”.

Stay tuned for more stories around the team…