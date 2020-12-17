23.2 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 17, 2020
type here...
NewsPress Release
Updated:

LEOCEM Pays One Billion Leones To ACC As Settlement For Unmetered Electricity Abstraction

By Sierra Network
165
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th December 20204 New Case2464 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Press ReleaseSierra Network - 0

LEOCEM Pays One Billion Leones To ACC As Settlement For Unmetered Electricity Abstraction

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/037 17th DECEMBER, 2020PRESS...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

I’m Safe And Sound Says Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

I'm safe & sound. I will address the Nation at 9pm tonight on emerging issues around @PresidentBio...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION
CATHEDRAL HOUSE
3 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWN
SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

Ref: ACC/PR/20/037 17th DECEMBER, 2020
PRESS RELEASE

LEOCEM PAYS ONE BILLION LEONES TO THE ACC AS SETTLEMENT FOR UNMETERED ELECTRICITY ABSTRACTION

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to inform the general public that it has received the sum of ONE BILLION LEONES (LE 1,000,000,000.00) from the Sierra Leone Cement Corporation (LEOCEM) as settlement for issues relating to unmetered electricity abstraction from the National Grid of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA).

This payment follows an undertaking made by the Managing Director of LEOCEM Francesco Lanza, on 10th December, 2020, to pay the said sum following negotiations and settlement by and between Ministry of Energy, the EDSA and the ACC.

It could be recalled that, as a result of the MOU signed between the ACC and the Ministry of Energy to support the Ministry to control corruption in the electricity generation and supply sector, on 20th March, 2020, a Team comprising the ACC’s Scorpion Squad, the Ministry of Energy, raided and discovered unmetered electricity abstraction lines at the LEOCEM Cement Factory in Cline Town in the East of Freetown. This led to the invitation to the ACC of some LEOCEM staff, including its Managing Director Francesco Lanza to assist with the investigation. As a result, the Managing Director of LEOCEM made an undertaking to pay ONE BILLION LEONES (LE 1,000,000,000.00); which sum has been paid to the ACC for onward payment into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Government of Sierra Leone.

The Commission wishes to further reassure the general public of its continued commitment in ensuring that public funds and resources are protected; and where necessary, recovered.

For further enquiries on this and other ACC matters, please contact MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH, the Assistant Public Relations Officer on +232-78-832131.

…………………………..
MORIS IBRAHIM KANTEH
ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Previous articleI’m Safe And Sound Says Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update17th December 20204 New Case2464 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Press Release

LEOCEM Pays One Billion Leones To ACC As Settlement For Unmetered Electricity Abstraction

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/037 17th DECEMBER, 2020PRESS RELEASE LEOCEM...
Read more
Blog

I’m Safe And Sound Says Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

Sierra Network - 0
I'm safe & sound. I will address the Nation at 9pm tonight on emerging issues around @PresidentBio & @FirstLadyBio & 3 trucks...
Read more
Blog

Tomorrow is not given so remember to love one another – Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
I am back in Sierra Leone and thankful to you all for your solidarity and sympathy during these difficult times.
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th December 20209 New Case2460 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0