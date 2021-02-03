36.4 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Legal Link Issues Position Statement over Prolonged Detention of Kamarainba

By Sierra Network
212
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC INDICTS FODAY SULAIMAN BANGURA AND ABU BAKARR SANKOH FOR EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/005 3rd February, 2021
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

D. SAJ ENTERTAINMENTPress ReleaseFor immediate song release The all time local and international award...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Legal Link Issues Position Statement over Prolonged Detention of Kamarainba

By Ranger Over the prolonged Court detention of Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and his subsequent...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

Over the prolonged Court detention of Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and his subsequent loss of leadership position in the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), the Legal Link Organization has issued a Position Statement on the matter.

Legal Link states: “We strongly aver that the prolonged detention of Kamarainba by the court, over an alleged offence that is bailable and which has ultimately served as a precursor to his loss of political leadership in his Alliance Democratic Party, amounts to a clear violation of fair trial rights of an accused person guaranteed under Section 23 (4) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.”

It continued that if bail had been granted to him, it is certain that such outright stripping of his leadership title by the Political Parties Registration Commission may not have arisen in the first place adding that he would have had, at the very least, an opportunity to defend himself in person.

“We therefore call on the learned Judge to do the needful if not for any other reason but to save the Judiciary from been misconstrued as ‘complicit’ of a political system that is anathematic to democratic pluralism, multi- partyism and constructive criticisms within the state,” the Position Statement furthered.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous article102 State Certified Midwives Graduate after Intensive Training
Next articleDaddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

ACC INDICTS FODAY SULAIMAN BANGURA AND ABU BAKARR SANKOH FOR EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/005 3rd February, 2021
Read more
Blog

Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

Sierra Network - 0
D. SAJ ENTERTAINMENTPress ReleaseFor immediate song release The all time local and international award winning artist and Music Crusader...
Read more
Blog

Legal Link Issues Position Statement over Prolonged Detention of Kamarainba

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger Over the prolonged Court detention of Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and his subsequent loss of leadership position in...
Read more
Blog

102 State Certified Midwives Graduate after Intensive Training

Sierra Network - 0
The National School of Midwifery on the 30th January 2021 held its thirty-fourth graduation ceremony for 102 state certified midwives after t...
Read more
Blog

New Lands Minister & 4 Others Approved by Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 approved with unanimity the Ninth Report of its Committee on Appointments...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Daddy Saj To Release ‘Nor Krach Mi Krokro’

Blog Sierra Network - 0
D. SAJ ENTERTAINMENTPress ReleaseFor immediate song release The all time local and international award winning artist and Music Crusader...
Read more

102 State Certified Midwives Graduate after Intensive Training

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The National School of Midwifery on the 30th January 2021 held its thirty-fourth graduation ceremony for 102 state certified midwives after t...
Read more

New Lands Minister & 4 Others Approved by Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday 2nd February 2021 approved with unanimity the Ninth Report of its Committee on Appointments...
Read more

NaCOVERC Intensifies Operations At 6 Mile

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone started a partial lockdown restricting human and vehicular movement from the Western area on Monday 25th January. The restrictions included:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

ACC INDICTS FODAY SULAIMAN BANGURA AND ABU BAKARR SANKOH FOR EXAMINATION...

Sierra Network - 0