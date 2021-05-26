NewsCurrent Affairs Updated: May 26, 2021 Le53.6Bill Collected From COVID-19 Tests Done for Incoming & Outgoing Passengers And Le1.2Bill Collected From COVID-19 Fines By Sierra Network May 26, 2021 320 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - May 27, 20210Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...Read more BlogSierra Network - May 27, 20210Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John...Read more BlogSierra Network - May 26, 20210Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the...Read more Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net TagsMr Solomon Jamiru Esqsierra leonesierra leone covid-19 daily newssierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleACC Indicts Prince Amara, LAB Assistant, United Brethren-In-Christ Hospital, Mattru Jong, Bonthe DistrictNext articleJustice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound - Advertisement - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Advertisement - Latest News BlogSierra Network - May 27, 20210Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...Read more Blog Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation Sierra Network - May 27, 2021 0 https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together... Read more Blog Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site Sierra Network - May 26, 2021 0 At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation... Read more Blog ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone Sierra Network - May 26, 2021 0 ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE Read more Blog Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound Sierra Network - May 26, 2021 0 https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M Read more - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Advisory For Travellers To/From Countries With High Transmission And/Or Circulation Of COVID-19 Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 10, 2021 0 Read more Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 5, 2021 0 COVID-19 Update5th May 20212 New Case4070 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - May 4, 2021 0 COVID-19 Update4th May 20215 New Case4068 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus Current Affairs Sierra Network - April 30, 2021 0 COVID-19 Update30th April 20211 New Case4054 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement Read more