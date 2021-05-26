29.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...
NewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

Le53.6Bill Collected From COVID-19 Tests Done for Incoming & Outgoing Passengers And Le1.2Bill Collected From COVID-19 Fines

By Sierra Network
320
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net
Previous articleACC Indicts Prince Amara, LAB Assistant, United Brethren-In-Christ Hospital, Mattru Jong, Bonthe District
Next articleJustice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

By Foday Moriba ContehDuring a press briefing held at its headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, on...
Read more
Blog

Four Senior Police Officers Suspended & Undergoing Investigation

Sierra Network - 0
https://youtu.be/zWR4tZrIJ4o By Amin Kef-RangerThe Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Chief Superintendent, John K. Alpha, was suspended together...
Read more
Blog

Freetown City Council Reveals Plans to Relocate Bomeh Dumping Site

Sierra Network - 0
At the invitation of MD, Bertrand Kerguelen, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Councillors of Wards 422, 423 and 408, the FCC Valuation Officer and Valuation...
Read more
Blog

ACC Secures Conviction Against Salihu Sheku Nyallay, Former Acting Principal Accountant Of The Judiciary Of Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/21/017 26th May, 2021 PRESS RELEASE
Read more
Blog

Justice Bankole Thompson Never Recommended Seizure Of Former President Koroma’s Goderich Compound

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/u2vW8LAkS5M
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Advisory For Travellers To/From Countries With High Transmission And/Or Circulation Of COVID-19

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update5th May 20212 New Case4070 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update4th May 20215 New Case4068 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 1 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update30th April 20211 New Case4054 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Statistics Sierra Leone Unveils April 2021 Consumer Price Index

Sierra Network - 0