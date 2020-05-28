22.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 29, 2020
Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations

SLFA PRESS RELEASE
Thursday May 28th, 2020

Le1.5bn Project Funding to be distributed to District Football Associations

The President and Executive Committee of the Sierra Leone Football Association have today authorised the disbursement of One billion, Five Hundred and Twenty Million Leones to District Football Associations.

The project funding which was approved at the SLFA Congress in kenema on the 1st February, 2020 will facilitate and assist District FAs with projects geared towards football Develoment in their respective Districts.

All DFAs are requested to submit their respective proposals to the office of the General Secretary with immediate effect.

SLFA Media Department…

Previous article: Sierra Leone Registered 28 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next article: The Goodies From President Bio's Address At The State Opening Of Parliament
