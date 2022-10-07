24.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 7, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Lawyer Ady Macauley DETAINED

By Sierra Network
245
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Devastated is an understatement! After spending the whole day at the CID, my colleague, friend, & Bro Ady Macauley, was denied police bail. He attempted to explain the distinction between Right to Protest vs Right to Process in a Tv Program. Help us oh God!

Former ACC Cmr @AdyMacauley detained pending investigations for his legal opinion shared on @ayvnews You can disagree with a lawyer’s opinion like you would with a doctor’s diagnosis but you cannot criminalize honest & free expression. Sadly, a dangerous precedent is being set!

A lawyer giving his opinion on constitutional issues is now an alleged criminal offence? Or does that only apply to lawyers deemed to be opposition? The SLBA need to step up today, put aside their affiliations and stand up for the right of a lawyer to freely and fearlessly opine

IGR condemns the detention of @AdyMacauley
& call for his immediate release. Ady deserves bail just on his name recognition. We note the rising political tension & the August 10 riot; appeal to all authorities to be calm & the Police to protect free speech. @juldehjalloh_vp

On Oct 6 2022 lawyer Ady Macauley was invited to& reported to the CID together with his lawyers. He was questioned by Police, who informed him that he was being investigated for incitement on the basis that his opinion during the TV interview emboldened citizens to 1/5

Previous articleFor Protesting Violently on August 10… Accused Persons Sentenced to 21 Months Imprisonment
Next articleSubscribers whose phone numbers have not been integrated to their NIN will be deactivated on all networks – NATCOM
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Subscribers whose phone numbers have not been integrated to their NIN...

Sierra Network - 0