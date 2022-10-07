Lawyer Ady Macauley DETAINED

Devastated is an understatement! After spending the whole day at the CID, my colleague, friend, & Bro Ady Macauley, was denied police bail. He attempted to explain the distinction between Right to Protest vs Right to Process in a Tv Program. Help us oh God!
Former ACC Cmr @AdyMacauley detained pending investigations for his legal opinion shared on @ayvnews You can disagree with a lawyer’s opinion like you would with a doctor’s diagnosis but you cannot criminalize honest & free expression. Sadly, a dangerous precedent is being set!
A lawyer giving his opinion on constitutional issues is now an alleged criminal offence? Or does that only apply to lawyers deemed to be opposition? The SLBA need to step up today, put aside their affiliations and stand up for the right of a lawyer to freely and fearlessly opine
On Oct 6 2022 lawyer Ady Macauley was invited to& reported to the CID together with his lawyers. He was questioned by Police, who informed him that he was being investigated for incitement on the basis that his opinion during the TV interview emboldened citizens to 1/5