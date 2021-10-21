26.5 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Launched Of The City Champion for Heat Action Initiative

By Sierra Network
20th October 2021: Today we launched the City Champion for Heat Action Initiative, of which Freetown is a founding member.

The Initiative is run by Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at the Atlantic Council through the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance (EHRA). It supports cities in addressing heat-related risks as extreme heat has a significant impact on health and the economy.

Extreme heat is a cause for concern for me and the Council as many residents of Freetown (up to 35% of the population) live in informal settlements and in homes made of zinc, which exposes them to potentially lethal levels of extreme heat. The Initiative allows the first Chief Heat Officer in Africa, appointed through Innovation SL, to raise awareness of extreme heat risk, and to implement and track initiatives that reduce the heat-related climate risks.

The launch of the Initiative was attended by the Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson T Koijee and chairpersons of other local councils: Chairman of Bo District Council, Mr Joseph Bindi; Chairman of Tonkolili District, Madam Yabome Sesay; Chairman of Bonthe District Council, Chairman Moses Probyn; Chairman-Elect of Koinadugu District Council, Lawrence Teteh Kargbo. The Ambassador of Liberia to Sierra Leone, HE Madame Musu Ruhle and members of the Atlantic Council, Kathy Baughman-McLeod and former Mayor of Quito, Mauricio Rodas were also present. The event was also attended by representatives of Councillors and staff of Freetown City Council, CDMCs, EPA and the Sierra Leone Metrological Agency.

It was inspiring to see the level of collaboration within the country and with our neighbouring city. #TransformFreetown

