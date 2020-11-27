Launch of the Findings and Recommendations of Sierra Leone’s NCDI Commission- Thursday 26th November, 2020

While presenting the Findings and Recommendations of the NCDI Commission Report, Director at the Directorate of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental, Dr. Santigie Sesay stated that the following as the key objectives of the NCDI:

Serve as a multi-sector Storing Committee for the MoHS NCD and Mental Health Directorate and the Noncommunicable Diseases Strategic Plan and Policy will guide the issues of NCDs and Injuries.

He stressed the need for more investment in NCDs as a sizable number of our population are victims of either 1or 2 conditions of NCDs.

Dr. Santigie heaped praises on partners that have been supporting NCDs and called for more support and collaboration, especially from the Public-Private Sector.

Statement were made in behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO),World Bank Group, Partners in Health (PIH), Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS)

The event also attracted from the following institutions: Sierra Leone Road Safety Aauthiruty (SLRSA), Sierra Leone Cancer Society, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Education and other partners working on NCDs related conditions.

The three NCDs documents were launched by the Honorable Health Minister, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie today Thursday 26Th November, 2020 at the Hill Valley Hotel in Freetown..

©️Ibrahim Sorie Koroma

Health Education Officer – HED/MoHS