Lands Ministry & Police Commence Raids to Reclaim 6,000 Acres of State Lands

By Amin Kef-Ranger

Certain alleged land grabbers are reported to have run out of luck as they were nabbed and are currently in the Police net after the Ministry of Lands Housing and Country Planning and the Sierra Leone Police successfully conducted raids that left several of the aforementioned land grabbers arrested and detained.

The raids along the Freetown Peninsula on the 5th February 2022 were led by the Minister of Lands, Dr Turad Senesie and the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, accompanied by operational police personnel and senior staff of the Ministry.

The Headman of York was among those arrested and being investigated for various crimes including the illegal sale of State Land.

The suspects are expected to be charged to court for crimes including trespass, deforestation, destruction of growing plants, obtaining money by false pretence, riotous conduct, building without permits, illegal sale of land, among others.

The police are also investigating the Headman of No.2 River for alleged connivance with one Martin Macauley to sell State Land.

The team also visited and inspected land clearing for Service Plots – an exercise being undertaken by the Ministry.

The raids were conducted in a bid to reclaim Government lands and enforce the protection of reserved areas.

Speaking on the operation, the Land Minister, Dr Turad Senesie disclosed that his Ministry is on a drive to recover over 6000 acres of Government lands in the Western area.

He added that the country land tenure Policy is clear on the ownership of lands in the Western area.

The Minister stated that all lands in the Western area belong to the Crown which is the Government adding that encroachment into State lands for the benefit of few has become so alarming.

Encroachment into reserve areas including forest, water catchment and economic plantations, he furthered, is another menace that is leading to environmental degradation.

He disclosed that the operation will continue and called on all those who bought lands from Headmen to regularize their documents with the Ministry now or risk facing the wrath of the law.

According to the Director of Surveys and Lands, Tamba Dauda, the safety of the low lands depends on the protection of the forest.

On the part of the IGP, Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula, the wickedness of land grabbers and encroachers has gone beyond imagination.

The Police, he assured, would not relent in providing support to the Ministry till they succeed in the reclamation of government lands and ensure that prohibited areas are protected.

During the operation, Headmen along the Peninsula Road were named as vendors of government lands.

Visitation to the 500 acres service plot at Kent Junction also forms part of the operation.

