32.6 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, March 26, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Lands Minister Engages Community Stakeholders on Preserving & Protecting State Lands

By Sierra Network
116
0

Must Read

Press ReleaseSierra Network - 0

For Lesotho And Benin Games Alongside Paralympic Games, Ministry Of Finance Paid Over Le11 Billion To The National Sports Authority

Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th March 20219 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Dr. Turad Senesie, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, on the 23rd March 2021 revisited the Mount Sugar Loaf to engage community stakeholders in a dialogue on the need to preserve and protect State land and forest reserves.

The Lands Minister was accompanied by his colleague Minister in the Ministry of Environment and senior management staff of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministries of Environment, Lands, Housing and Country Planning.

During the community meeting, it was exposed that certain community members are conniving with strangers to encroach on State Lands and engage in forest degradation activities.

Minister Turad Senesie sounded a stern warning for perpetrators to desist from such illegal and disastrous ventures, as according to him, defaulters will be subjected to the full force of the law.

According to the Minister, consultations and negotiations will always be the first approach ahead of the implementation of the tough laws that protect State land, the environment, lives and properties.

“No one should take advantage of the human face governance approach of the new direction Government as the law will fall heavily on anyone who engages on illegal activities,” he cautioned.

He called on the community youths to take charge and protect their community from encroachers, noting that they should not allow illegal human activities to endanger their lives and properties.

The Minister of the Environment, Prof. Foday Moriba Jaward reminded the community people that the Government is concerned about the rise in negative human activities that are threatening the lives and properties of citizens.

It is as a result of the seriousness the Government attaches to human and environmental safety that an inter-ministerial committee was set up to preserve and protect the environment, the Minister disclosed.

The Committee comprises the Ministries of Environment, Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Water Resources, Internal Affairs, Tourism, Defence and Local Government.

According to the Environment Minister, the Government will ensure the use of every legal authority to safeguard the environment.

At the meeting chaired by the Director of Lands and Survey, statements were made by the Director of Housing and Deputy Director of Lands and Survey.

The community people expressed appreciation to the Ministers and team, while assuring that they will collaborate with the Government to ensure illegal activities in that part of the country will become a thing of the past.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSLAJ Raises Concerns Over Enactment of the Cyber Crime Bill
Next articleLeone Stars First Training Session In Lesotho Ends Successfully
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 9 New Confirmed Case, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update26th March 20219 New Case3962 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices of the Court of Judicature...
Read more
Sports

Leone Stars First Training Session In Lesotho Ends Successfully

Sierra Network - 0
LEONE STARS NEWS UPDATE LEONE STARS FIRST TRAINING SESSION IN LESOTHO ENDS SUCCESSFULLY The Sierra...
Read more
Blog

Lands Minister Engages Community Stakeholders on Preserving & Protecting State Lands

Sierra Network - 0
Dr. Turad Senesie, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, on the 23rd March 2021 revisited the Mount Sugar Loaf to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices of the Court of Judicature...
Read more

SLAJ Raises Concerns Over Enactment of the Cyber Crime Bill

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) on the 23rd March 2021 met with officials of the...
Read more

EU Deputy Head of Delegation Speaks Tough on Combating Crimes at Sea

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Amin Kef - Ranger The Deputy EU Head of Delegation, Jamila El Assaidi, has said that it is...
Read more

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Vaccination Situation Report

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

For Lesotho And Benin Games Alongside Paralympic Games, Ministry Of Finance...

Sierra Network - 0