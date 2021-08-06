27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, August 6, 2021
Lands Minister Arrives in Ghana to Woo More Real Estate Investors

MLHCP, Accra, Ghana – Friday August 6 2021:- Sierra Leone’s Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie, has arrived in Ghana on a mission to engage and attract more investors to Sierra Leone to support the President’s vision to provide affordable housing units for Sierra Leoneans.

The Minister’s delegation will also embark on a study tour of various demonstration sites and facilities of housing development in Accra.

Dr. Senesie is scheduled to meet with one of Ghana’s biggest affordable housing investors, JL Properties, headquartered in Accra. It has expressed interest to invest in affordable housing in Sierra Leone, in line with the policy focus of the President Julius Maada Bio led Government of Sierra Leone.

Dr. Senesie recently returned from The Gambia, where he met with President Adama Barrow and Africa’s real estate mogul, Mustapha Njei of TAF Africa Global.

The Lands Minister is in Ghana with a delegation comprising the Ministry’s Director of Housing, Rashid Charles Ngiawee; Director of Policy Planning and Project Development, Dr. Alphajoh Cham; Communication Strategist from the Office of the President, Abdul Fonti and Media Officer, State House, Lamin Sheriff.

More details coming soon.

©️ Media and Public Relations Office, Ministry of Lands, Housing and Country Planning

