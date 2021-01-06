20.6 C
Lands Minister Allocates Pieces of Land to FCC for Waste Management

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Denis Sandy on Monday 4th January 2021 presented state land documents to the Ministers of Planning and Local Government in the Conference Room of the Ministry of Planning at Tower Hill for onward submission to the Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, for waste management in the city.

The documents include signed site plans by the Acting Director of Surveys and Lands, Tamba Dauda and signed letters of offer by the Minister for three state lands at Jomo Kenyatta Road, Lumley and Allen Town. This happened after an application was received by the Ministry from the Freetown City Council on 15th December 2020.

The processing of this application by the Ministry shows the commitment of the Bio led New Direction Government to efficiently contribute to waste management in the city. Witnessed by DFID and CRS the donors, praises were showered upon the Minister of Lands Dr. Sandy by the Ministers of Planning and Local Government and the Mayor herself.

The event was witnessed by the media and other major stakeholders.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

