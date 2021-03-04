26.3 C
Sierra Leone
LAKE Construction and Essential Service Provider

By Sierra Network
LAKE Construction and Essential Service Provider – Your one stop shop for essential home and office delivery is now officially open to the public. Put us to the test!

We are excited to inform all our numerous potential clients that the first ever Essential Home and Office Service Delivery in Sierra Leone has been successfully launched on Wednesday, at the SLAJ Harry Yansaneh Hall in Freetown.

We’re conducting home and office service repairs and constructions at both small, medium and large scale delivery services.

Our employees are highly skilled and well trained; they come with years of professional experience in various technical and supervisory expertise in Construction Engineering, Architectural Engineering, Real Estate Consulting Services, and Plumber, Carpentry, Painting, Masonry, Tiller, Labourer, Electrician, Electronic Technician, Welder, Interior and Exterior Design, Aluminium Fabricator, Wall Paper Home Decor and Auto Mechanic.

PUT US TO WORK

Office @ 73 Siaka Steven Street or call/Whatsap us on +23230 624762 or visit our Facebook link below

https://www.facebook.com/Lake-Construction-and-Essential-Service-Provider-Sierra-Leone-Limited-105308587676072/

