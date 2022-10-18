LAJ Charged With 4 Counts, Instead of The Initial 3 Counts Charges

After the testimony of the Principal Witness, and being cross-examined by the Defence team led by Madieu Sesay Esq., accused Alhaji Amadu Bah popularly known as LAJ had a sudden outburst in Court. In the dock, he hit the bench he was sitting when he shouted out.

During the course of cross-examination, the Defence made an application for medical treatment to be given to the accused LAJ on the basis of ill-health.

High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Adrian J. Fisher granted his application and ordered the Director of Correctional centers to make medical treatment available to LAJ.

In his testimony, PW1 Ishmael Kamara, identified himself as a Pump Attendant, an employee of Leonco Fuel Station at Water Street, Congo cross in Freetown.

He told the Court that, “LAJ took my bag, threatened to burn down the Station.”

“LAJ took the phone from my bag and the money, Four Million Two Hundred Thousand Leones (Le 4,200,000). He said he was unable to breathe as a result he let go of the sales’ bag because the accused constantly held on to his throat.

During his maiden appearance, the Prosecution told the Court that they had reviewed the charges to four instead of three he was initially charged with at the High Court. He is before Justice Fisher to answer to four Counts including Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861.

The matter was adjourned to Friday, 21st October, 2022.

