21.7 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, September 21, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Ladies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
357
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Ladies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

I have been away from Facebook for exactly one month now. I have been busy working on...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Japan Boosts School Feeding With $2.3 Million

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) recently welcomed a contribution of JPN 250 million(US$ 2.3 million)...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update21st September 20200 Cases2168 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I have been away from Facebook for exactly one month now. I have been busy working on many things including business restructurings and launching my Political & Democratic Audio platform on www.blyden.net

Please visit the website above where I have released ten solid Audio Messages so far – with the exercise going to continue later this week after a short break.

I have also managed to somehow get into ‘trouble’😄😄 with the Sierra Leone Police over my philanthropic kindness to okada riders in my neighborhood. It appears other Strong Women, especially those in governance circles, are allowed to be philanthropic and to win over hearts and minds in our democratic polity but the governing regime is so scared of Sylvia Olayinka Blyden that they PANIC when Okada Riders jubilantly sing my praises as a Motherly Politician. And the panic is not only within governing circles. Even within the democratic opposition, den sef day panic. Me nor day max sef. Ar well focused.
🙂

Ladies & Gentlemen, well, den all just begin panic… This democracy yah, we must practise am na Sierra Leone. All man for sit up and practise Democracy.

Our people deserve Democracy.

PHOTO TAKEN FEW SECONDS AGO HERE IN BEAUTIFUL SIERRA LEONE.

The journey continues.
Will be back later on this week.
God bless us all.

Previous articleJapan Boosts School Feeding With $2.3 Million
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Ladies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

I have been away from Facebook for exactly one month now. I have been busy working on...
Read more
Blog

Japan Boosts School Feeding With $2.3 Million

Sierra Network - 0
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) recently welcomed a contribution of JPN 250 million(US$ 2.3 million) from the Government of Japan...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update21st September 20200 Cases2168 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

US Ambassador Maria E. Brewer Romances With the Media

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Ambassador of the United States of America to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Maria E. Brewer on Wednesday...
Read more
Blog

Guma Dam Passes Assessment Test

Sierra Network - 0
On Wednesday 16th September, 2020 The Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit (MCCU) presented its final report on Conditions Assessment of Guma Dam, its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Japan Boosts School Feeding With $2.3 Million

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) recently welcomed a contribution of JPN 250 million(US$ 2.3 million) from the Government of Japan...
Read more

US Ambassador Maria E. Brewer Romances With the Media

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Ambassador of the United States of America to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Maria E. Brewer on Wednesday...
Read more

Guma Dam Passes Assessment Test

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On Wednesday 16th September, 2020 The Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit (MCCU) presented its final report on Conditions Assessment of Guma Dam, its...
Read more

UNDP & SLAJ Converge on Media Role Towards Promoting Sustainable Tourism

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger The Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs (MTCA), with its sub vented agency the National Tourist Board...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Japan Boosts School Feeding With $2.3 Million

Sierra Network - 0