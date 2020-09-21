Ladies & Gentlemen, Well, Den All Just Begin Panic Says Dr. Sylvia Blyden

I have been away from Facebook for exactly one month now. I have been busy working on many things including business restructurings and launching my Political & Democratic Audio platform on www.blyden.net

Please visit the website above where I have released ten solid Audio Messages so far – with the exercise going to continue later this week after a short break.

I have also managed to somehow get into ‘trouble’😄😄 with the Sierra Leone Police over my philanthropic kindness to okada riders in my neighborhood. It appears other Strong Women, especially those in governance circles, are allowed to be philanthropic and to win over hearts and minds in our democratic polity but the governing regime is so scared of Sylvia Olayinka Blyden that they PANIC when Okada Riders jubilantly sing my praises as a Motherly Politician. And the panic is not only within governing circles. Even within the democratic opposition, den sef day panic. Me nor day max sef. Ar well focused.

🙂

Ladies & Gentlemen, well, den all just begin panic… This democracy yah, we must practise am na Sierra Leone. All man for sit up and practise Democracy.

Our people deserve Democracy.

PHOTO TAKEN FEW SECONDS AGO HERE IN BEAUTIFUL SIERRA LEONE.

The journey continues.

Will be back later on this week.

God bless us all.