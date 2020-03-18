Kono District Presents Development Priorities to Government

Koidu City Hall, Kono District, 16th March 2020— The people of Kono District have presented five (5) key district priorities to the Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Planning’s nation-wide popularisation and decentralisation of the Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP 2019-2023) at the Fachima City Council Hall in Koidu City, Kono District.

The key priorities which include, in chronological order, :Education, Road network, Water, Health and Agriculture came as a result of a technical session conducted on decentralising ownership of the plan for effective implementation and results of the “New Direction” development targets across the country.

Presenting the district priorities, P.C Torcheh Foryor of Soa Chiefdom said the people of Kono District had made their views clear on their development priorities and wanted the government to take serious consideration in prioritising projects within the highlighted sectors. P.C Foryor noted that the Kono people would continue to support government in actualizing the MTNDP (2019-2023).

His Worship, the Mayor, Matthew Komba Sam, stated the importance of the engagement to Kono district; noting that the engagement demonstrates government’s commitment in ‘leaving no-one behind’ in the development process of their localities. He thanked the Ministry for coordinating the process and ensured their support and participation in implementing the plan in Kono District.

In his statement, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Robert Chakanda said the process to get the people involved into the development process had started over a year ago with several stakeholder consultations in all districts, which resulted in developing the plan. He said government was committed to leaving no-one behind and urged the people of Kono to take full responsibility of their development goals.

Tamba Lamina, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development said the local councils and district authorities were critical in the implementation of the (MTNDP 2019-2023) in Kono; noting that it would strengthen governance in the district, which would be crucial to enhancing development in Kono. He called on the paramount chiefs and the Kono District Council to be at the centre of service delivery in the District.

Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura said the MTNDP (2019-2023), which was aligned with the National Youth Policy continues to lay premium on youth empowerment in the country. He said plans were underway to establish technical vocational centres in every district, which would improve on the middle man power in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Patrick Lansana, said there were a lot of deficiencies in water supply with an acute shortage in the country. He said the Ministry had embarked on a dry season water project to take care of the water shortage. Mr. Lansana assured the Kono people that plans were underway to fill the storage tanks while preparing a plan to provide sustainable water supply in the country.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai expressed his gratitude to participants present for the engagement; noting that it demonstrated the governments commitment to ‘leaving no-one behind’. He said the plan would further empower the people in taking charge of development in the district.

Minister Kai-Kai said the plan reflected President Bio’s New Direction Agenda making sure Development was driven down to the districts. He said the District Development Coordination Committees (DDCC) would be set up to address development issues in the district and effective monitoring and evaluation processes would be followed in the implementation of several development projects across the country.

Other dignitaries in attendance included: Members of Kono District Parliamentary Caucus, Women’s Leaders, CSO Representatives, Development Partners and other District Officers and Representatives

MoPED COMMS TEAM

+23279174027 / +23276743202 +23279674402