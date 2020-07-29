Koidu Limited Pays Surface Rent To Land Owners In Koidu City

(MIC. KONO DIST. 28 Jul. 2020)

In a bid to meet with part of their mining lease agreement, Koidu Limited has presented cheques to the tune of over seven hundred million Leones to land owners, Koidu New Sembehun City Council and Kono District Council, the Paramount Chief, Tankoro Chiefdom Administration, and for the Constituency Development Fund in a ceremony held in Koidu City.

The Paramount Chief Paul Ngaba Saquee in his welcome statement lauded the commitment and relentless role played by Koidu Limited in enhancing the construction of over eight hundred housing units for resettlement purposes for affected property owners within the company’s operational areas and 250 additional structures under construction. The Paramount Chief on behalf of his chiefdom expressed thanks and appreciation to Koidu Limited for their laudable assistance since the company started mining operations in Tankoro Chiefdom in the Kono District.

The Mayor of Koidu City Council, His Worship Komba Mathew Sam underscored the importance of the payment of surface rent which he described as vital from development partners noting that the proceeds accrued from such payments will enhance the socio-economic development in not only the district but the country as a whole.

‘The company has added more value to President Bio’s flagship programme (free and quality education) by supporting with fuel for the school buses assigned to Koidu City’, the Mayor added.

The Chairman for the ceremony who double as the Senior District Officer for Kono, Augustine Fogbeh highlighted some of the key contributions of Koidu Limited in enhancing education, healthcare and the rehabilitation and construction of feeder roads towards within the municipality and the district.

Similar sentiments of Koidu Limited’s developmental strides within the district were also shared by other speakers including the Kono District Manager of the ACC and other stakeholders. The various speakers pledged their support to the company’s community development initiatives and ensure close monitoring of the surface proceeds to the various councils to enhance the intended objectives.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, the Public Relations Officer of the company Madam Kumba Feika disclosed that 50% of this payment is allotted to land owners, 10% to Tankoro chiefdom administration, 15% to the Paramount Chief, 10% to the Koidu New Senbehun City Council, 5% to Kono District Council and 10% will go for the Consistency Development Fund.