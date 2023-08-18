KKY: In the Pond or Out of the Pond?

A Commentary By Amin Kef (Ranger)

The lead front page story of a local tabloid ran thus: “KKY Leaves NGC”.

However, this Press can state authoritatively that when the Secretary General of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Alhaji Sheriff, was contacted via telephone, he categorically denied and described the story as baseless and untrue.

He said as far as he is aware, the party has not received any formal resignation letter from Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (KKY) and that the latter is still a member of the NGC.

His denial ,however, seems confusing because according to the aforementioned report, “Sources within the party have confirmed to Politico that, the 64-year old sent a message to their Strategic Alliance Forum Whatsapp Group, which one of them referred to as “short but telling” in which he apparently resigned from the party. The message which Politico has seen, reads in part thus: “I have come to the end of the road. So, best wishes and Godspeed to those who will now want to inherit the NGC.”

Based on that report, the discerning observer can conclude that KKY has resolved to leave the NGC although his party henchmen, including the Secretary General of the NGC is denying the fact.

Political pundits believe that KKY’s decision, though belated, was destined to happen. The alliance he formed with the SLPP weeks before the June 24 elections is proof of this, added to the fact that he did not even contest for a parliamentary seat in his home town of Karene. Added to this is the fact that, his decision to leave the party he formed prior to the 2018 elections is testament to the fact that he has finally resolved to rejoin his late father’s grand ole party –Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).

Now that the cat has been let out of the bag and it is crystal clear that KKY is no longer in the NGC Pond, the future and destiny of the NGC is now left in the hands of those he extended best wishes and Godspeed to who will now want to inherit the NGC.

Against this background, it is hoped that the absence of KKY within the NGC fold will not cause the downfall or disintegration of the party, rather they should see his absence as fodder for them to re-energize and reinvigorate their zeal and loyalty for a political party which many Sierra Leoneans had warmed up to and had great faith in as a serious third force to reckon with.

