Kenya Airways Flight That’s Airborne NOW To Freetown Has SUSPECTED CASES OF COVID-19

Watch out! The Kenya Airways flight that’s airborne now to Freetown has suspected cases. At least one of a Japanese family of four on board is symptomatic of COVID-19, health sources in Monrovia and Freetown have told me.

Watch out! The Kenya Airways flight that’s airborne now to Freetown has suspected cases. At least one of an Asian family… Posted by Umaru Fofana on Wednesday, March 18, 2020