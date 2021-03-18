35.7 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Kenema City Field Sets To Turn Green As Edelgrass Contractors Arrive

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Edelgrass Contractors Mark Jonkers Project Manager and Ramon Kuttschreutter Synthetic Turf Installation Specialist- who arrived in Sierra Leone the day before yesterday, have today commenced the turf installation process which is the final phase of the FIFA/SLFA Kenema Artificial Turf Project.

Speaking to the SLFA Media Department, Mark Jonkers expressed great satisfaction over the preliminary work done by their subcontractors, a Civil Engineering Company called Fields and Sports Equipment which did the drainages and leveling of the pitch. He noted however that there were a few areas that needed to be corrected before the commencement of the installation proper.

Mark Jonkers further said that, “The installation process of the Diamond Blade Artificial Turf will last for two weeks after which the pitch will be ready for official handing over to the Sierra Leone Football Association.”

Representing the SLFA during the turf installation at the Kenema City Field were Ibrahim Kamara the federation’s Head of Media and Marketing and the Kenema District FA Chairman Denis Ngotho Lansana.

