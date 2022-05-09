Kemoh Sesay in Court Today

One time youngest APC Member of Parliament and former Minister of Transport and Aviation under the Ernest Bai Koroma political administration, Hon. Kemoh Sesay was on the 5th May, 2022 remanded by Magistrate Sahr E. Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No 1 in Freetown.

The accused was brought before the Court to answer to one Count Charge of Cyber Stalking and Bullying Contrary to Section 44 (2) (b) of the Cyber Security and Crime Act of 2021.

According to the particulars of offence, Hon. Kemoh Sesay between March and April 2022, through social media, via WhatsApp, in Port Loko District did wilfully and repeatedly communicate directly to the President, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio in a manner that he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio or causes such a message to be sent.

He was detained at the Pademba Road male Correctional centers and the matter comes up today, Monday, 9th May, 2022.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper