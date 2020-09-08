Karpowership Two (KPS 2) moored at Cline Town To Leave The Shores Of Sierra Leone

Electricity Distribution And Supply Authority

PRESS RELEASE

6th September, 2020

The Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority wish to inform the general public that in accordance with the contractual agreement between Karpowership Company and the Government of Sierra Leone, Karpowership Two (KPS 2) moored at Cline Town, which is one of our multiple sources of power generation, shall depart the shores of Freetown on the 11th September, 2020.

EDSA further wishes to inform the general public that KPS(2) was contracted because of the challenges the Authority was faced with in its quest to evacuate more power from the Kingtom 161 Substation to the Black Hall Road Substation, for the subsequent supply of electricity to residents of the Eastern Freetown.

The public should however note that the problem associated with the evacuation of more power from Kingtom to Blackhall Road has been resolved. Against this backdrop, the Authority would like to assure the public that the departure of KPS 2 will not in any way cause any interruption to the smooth supply of electricity in the capital. Karpowership one (KPS1) and the Bumbuna Hydro Dam will be in full operation with a view to matching the demand.

Finally, EDSA wishes to advise its numerous customers to report cases of outages or any other technical issues or interruptions to the flow of electricity to the Authority’s Customer Care Line on 672 or by calling 076336792.

We thank our valued customers for their patience and understanding!

By Management