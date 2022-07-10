KARAMOH KABBA VALIDATES DR. SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN’S SUPERB INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM.

Saturday 9th July 2022.

This article is released from the editorial bureau of the Awareness Times Newspaper.

Karamoh Kabba and his ilk are the “Leaders” who want Sierra Leone to follow them. They go to the Police and AGREE to postpone date of a requested street protest and then they turnaround and go to innocent, suffering, vulnerable Women and ask those innocuous Women to go out and challenge the Police in street protest on the very same date they had already agreed to postpone the protest away from. These are the people who want this country to follow them as “Leaders”. Hmmmmmm.

Anyway, if anyone had doubted when the Awareness Times Newspaper article written by Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR informed that COPPP actually reached an agreement with Police IG Sovula for a COMPLETE POSTPONEMENT of Femi Claudius Cole’s requested Monday 4th July date to another suitable date for a street protest, then Karamoh Kabba has confirmed it in his write-up today.

If anybody had been in doubt that AFTER such an agreement was reached between COPPP and the Police IGP, the chairperson of COPPP, Femi Claudius Cole went on to dishonestly mislead and misguide Vulnerable Women to come out on the streets to “protest” on Monday 4th July 2022, then Karamoh Kabba has this morning removed all such doubts from your mind.

The man is under the illusion that he is attacking Sylvia Blyden’s personality but he has merely strengthened and validated her investigative newspaper article that is well sourced.



See below for the VALIDATION by Karamoh Kabba of the Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden’s investigative article. Don’t worry about the insults. After some 30 solid years as a female political maverick of merit; breaking glass ceilings and setting an awesome, inspirational pace for LAWFUL Politics by contemporary Sierra Leone women, rest assured that Sylvia Blyden is used to such insults now. Insulting her is like throwing water on a beautiful swan’s back. It gets shaken off and the swan continues moving unperturbed.

As you standby for the resumption of the Sylvia Blyden Audio series at this pivotal point in our Nation’s History, read the VALIDATION of the contents of the Awareness Times Newspaper below.



KARAMOH KABBA RESPONDING TO A NARCISSIST CALLED SOB

My attention has been drawn to an article making rounds on the social media and probably published in The Awareness Times newspaper which I don’t read anymore for obvious reasons.

A narcissist called ‘sob’ is peddling a pedestrian and gutter article titled “BOMBSHELL REVELATION WITH SIGNED POLICE ATTENDANCE RECORDS” in which, in her usual overzealous intrinsic lust for attention, confused CoPPP’s still pending request for a protest march with the Black Monday, 4th July 2022 Women’s March.

Let it be known that I am the designated authority appointed by CoPPP to work with AIG Mannar on a suitable date and time for the expressed planned protest march by CoPPP that entirely has no bearing to the Black Monday Women’s protest for harsh economic conditions.

Also, let me use this opportunity to let it be known that the 21-Man Committee in a meeting reached a consensus that I [Karamoh Kabba] continue to represent the APC as the Permanent Representative of the APC to CoPPP (PRAC), which is contrary to the ‘sob’s allusion that I am an impostor of the the former erstwhile APC Executive.

CoPPP is a democratic consortium that respects fundamental rights issues, and cannot in any way or form be influenced by its female partner, Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, a political leader and a feminist in her own right, besides being a CoPPP member and a politician, from standing in solidarity with her fellow women in demonstrating their constitutional right to protest.

The ‘sob’ author of the The Awareness Times article in question has combined two unrelated issues mainly to deliberately confuse the public or to inadvertently expose her inattentiveness to details or inadequacies or better yet her uncontrollable clinical narcissistic disorder syndrome drive to deface a very up and rising powerful player in womanhood in Sierra Leone politics, especially amongst her own Creole kith and kin, like in the Krio proverb; “na fo luk onda u fut”.

CoPPP still has interest in its request for a protest march we had requested for, which is in all shape and form, entirely different from the Black Monday Women’s march, and hopeful that the police will own up to their commitment despite the fact that they have made available to this ‘sob’ and her; The Awareness Times, newspaper all our discussions in confidence.

Let me at this juncture make it clear that, we still have confidence in the Police to own up to their side of the deal.

As for CoPPP, we reasonably believe that there still exist pockets of okada queues for fuel, which was the crux of the matter in the said meeting the ‘sob’ wrongly alluded to without proper understanding of the issue or for deliberate intention to water-down the women’s bravery in standing up to an autocrat by protesting in the face of his well-known brutal lapdogs police force.

This ‘sob’ is nothing to go by; she is just a narcissist who is driven by that mental disorder syndrome. All we need at this time is to leave her to wallow in her own mud like a pig she is; and may be, just may be she will stand in front of a mirror to continue to fall in love with her messy self through that self disordered image and mindset and leave us alone.

Comrades all, please be reminded that this is an internal issue: Notwithstanding that she is a deranged comrade; nevertheless, we need the good, the bad and the ugly in the APC struggle to be united for victory in 2023.



END OF KARAMOH KABBA PIECE. Don’t worry about the insults. After over 30 solid years as a female political maverick of merit; breaking glass ceilings and setting an awesome inspirational pace for LAWFUL Politics by contemporary women, rest assured that Sylvia is used to such insults now. Insulting her is like throwing water on a beautiful swan’s back. It gets shaken off and the swan continues moving unperturbed.

Meanwhile, standby for the resumption of the Sylvia Blyden Audio series at this pivotal point in our Nation’s History.

KARAMOH KABBA’S RESPONSE TO THE ABOVE ARTICLE