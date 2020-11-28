20.4 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Kaningo Community Received Farming Tools From FCC's Urban Farming Project

By Sierra Network
Wednesday 25th November, 2020, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr handed over farming tools to 100 beneficiaries in Kaningo community as part of FCC’s Urban Farming Project and today the handing over continued in Bottom Oku.

Through urban farming, FCC wants vulnerable households, especially women and children, to be able to grow and eat nutritious foods. In addition, the Council hopes that food produced in excess can be sold to provide income and act as an economic cushion for beneficiaries.

This first phase of the project will support three hundred (300) beneficiaries across three communities – Kaningo, Bottom Oku and Tree Planting (100 in each community). Beneficiaries receive seedlings, a planting box and farming tools, including hoes, watering cans, rakes, hoes and head pans. Each beneficiary could choose four types of seedlings from among tomatoes, cucumbers, krain-krain, cassava leaves, potato leaves, okra, pepper. Beneficiaries were selected based on their vulnerability (e.g. female single-parent household), their willingness to farm, the availability of space to farm and previous experience of farming. Beneficiaries will also received technical training and re-training.

This Urban Farming Project is part of an #EUStandsWithSaLone Project implemented by Freetown City Council in partnership with Catholic Relief Services and FEDURP/CODOHSAPA and funded by the European Union.

It was planned as part of FCC’s COVID-19 preparedness and response plan to ensure that some of the city’s most vulnerable would have access to food during lockdowns. Even though lockdowns has been limited during the pandemic, the team decided to move forward with the project to contribute to the food security and livelihoods of vulnerable residents and to empower women.

#TransformFreetown

