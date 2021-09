4- 09- 2021

KAMARAINBA IS ALIVE AND WELL.

THE RUMOUR TRENDING ABOUT HIS DEATH IS UNTRUE.

THE CORRECTIONAL SERVICE, WITH CLOSE SUPPORT FROM THE GOVERNMENT, IS DOING ALL ITS CAN TO KEEP ALL INMATES IN SECURE AND HUMANE CONDITION.

Kindly re-share.

CO Leslie Cole- Showers, PRO SL Correctional Service.