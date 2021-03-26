Justices of Sierra Leone Judiciary Take Covid 19 Vaccine Today

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, King Harman Road Hospital in Freetown: Cross section of the justices of the Court of Judicature have today, Wednesday 24th March, 2019 taken the Corona Virus Disease (Covid19) vaccine at the King Harman Road Hospital in the West end of Freetown after the first immunization was taken by His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House on Monday, 15 March 2021.

The symbolic ceremony at State House brought together state functionaries including political leaders to demonstrate confidence and commitment as a united nations in fighting the dreaded disease.

National Covid19 Emergency Response Centre (NaCOVERC), disclosed that the total of 296,000 SinoPharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines underwent many tests and was proven to be safe and effective vaccinated. The NaCOVERC Spokesperson, Solomon Jamiru Esq had earlier confirmed that millions of people across the globe had been vaccinated and therefore Sierra Leone is not an exception.

The Ministry of Health and Sanitation said the country only has 296,000 doses of vaccines and would only be able to vaccinate around 150,000 individuals, because those were 2-dose vaccines given 21-28 days apart.

Today’s move by the Justices, according to the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, was not only to give confidence about the effectiveness of the vaccines, but to also protect themselves from the disease.

