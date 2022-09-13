Justice Simeon Allieu Imprisons Petty Trader

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 13th September 2022: High Court Judge, Honourable Justice Aiah Simeon Allieu has sentenced 22-year-old Pretty Trader, Mariama Dankeh to 2 years and 6 months for wounding with intent.

The convict was before the Court on a one count indictment of Wounding with Intent Contrary to the Section 18 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

State Prosecutor P. Hasting Spaine alleged that Mariama on the 16th day of March 2021 at Freetown, in the Western Area of Freetown, wounded Alhaji Kanu with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

When arraigned before the Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Lawyer Spaine’s Application for trial by judge alone instead of judge and jury was granted by Justice Allieu.

The Prosecutor led in evidence two witnesses and tendered the committal warrant before the Court and closed her case.

When put to her election, the accused elected to rely on her statement made to the police and called no witnesses.

Commenting on the matter, Justice Allieu said that it’s the Prosecution’s duty in criminal trials to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt by proving all the elements of the offence.

He said that there is evidence before the Court which shows that Alhaji Kanu sustained injuries on his head, laceration on his chest wall and that he had general body pains.

“This to me clearly shows that Alhaji Kanu said the truth when he said he was wounded,” Justice Allieu said.

He added, “I believe that indeed it was the accused who wounded the Complainant with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm. I also consider the accused’s defence to be untenable and I find the accused guilty of the offence of wounding with intent.”

In his plea in mitigation, Defence Lawyer, H. Momoh pleaded with the Judge to temper justice with mercy.

Delivering his judgment, Hon. Justice Allieu noted, “the accused Mariama Dankeh is sentenced to 2 years, plus 6 months imprisonment. Time spent at the Correctional Centre to be taken into consideration.”

