Justice Samuel S. O. Taylor Imprisons Mercury Lotto Retailer, 2 Others For Sexual Penetration



Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, SOMC in Freetown, 16th July, 2021: Court of Appeal Judge presiding over cases at the Sexual Offences Model Court, Hon. Justice Samuel Omodele Taylor (JA) has delivered judgment on three separate sexual offence cases brought before the court.



The three convicts, 20-year-old Mohamed Sesay (Alias Daddy), 28-year-old sand miner, Samuel Sambo and 20-year-old Mercury Lotto Retailer, Johnson Solomon were before the court for sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No.8 of 2019.



According to the particulars of offence in respect of a three count indictment against Mohamed Sesay (Alias Daddy) which include sexual touching and penetration, the accused on the 2nd day of April 2020, at Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone, compelled 7-year-old Kadiatu Abu (not real name) and 6-year-old Delphine Jones (not real name) to sexually touch him while he later sexually penetrated them.



In her evidence in chief, 7-year-old Kadiatu recognised Delphine as her friend and the accused as her neighbour. She recalled that on the same day, while she and Delphine were watching movie at their parlour, the convict came in to join them and asked her to close the door, which she did.



She continued that the convict later penetrated her sexually while he also inserted his fingers into the vagina of Delphine before they had a knock on the door by one Uncle Abdulai and the matter was reported to the police station.

After leading in evidence a number of witnesses including the two victims and a medical doctor, State Prosecutor A. J. M Bockarie closed their case.

When put on his election, the accused relied on his statement to the police.



After a review of the totality of the evidence, Hon. Justice Taylor acquitted and discharged the accused on the count of sexual touching for want of evidence by the prosecution but found him guilty on counts two and three, relating to sexual penetration. The convict in his allocutus pleaded for mercy.



Hon. Justice S.O. Taylor sentenced Mohamed Sesay (Alias Daddy) to 10 years imprisonment in respect of count two and another 10 years imprisonment in respect of count three with both sentences to run concurrently.



In his trial, accused Johnson Solomon opted to change his plea after the Prosecutor had led in evidence two witnesses and pleaded guilty of the offence of sexual penetration. Following his change of plea, Hon. Justice Taylor sentenced him to10 years imprisonment including time spent for sexually penetrating an 11-year-old girl.



Accused Samuel Simbo also pleaded guilty of the offence of sexual penetration upon his arraignment before the court, with the said offence leaving the 13-year-old victim pregnant. Upon his plea, the Hon. Justice Taylor sentenced the convict to10 years imprisonment including time already spent in prison.



