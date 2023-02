Court of Appeal Judge presiding over cases at the SOMC, Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray to 32 years imprisonment after being found guilty on all 8 Counts. Co-accused, Marion Arouni was also sentenced to 15 years. Sentences to run concurrently.

Court of Appeal Judge presiding over cases at the SOMC, Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray to 32 years imprisonment after being found guilty on all 8 Counts.

Co-accused, Marion Arouni was also sentenced to 15 years. Sentences to run concurrently. pic.twitter.com/KyDXjhq8pI — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) February 17, 2023