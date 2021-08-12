Justice Musu Kamara Remands Juror For Absenting From Court Sittings

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Main Law Courts Building, 10th August 2021: One of the Appeal Court Judges, Hon Justice Musu Damba Kamara has today remanded John Mansaray, a juror for absenting himself from regular Court sittings relating to the murder trial of accused Mohamed Kanu.

Juror Mansaray was arrested on Warrant for failing to effectively perform his civic responsibility as a juror. In issuing the warrant of arrest earlier, Hon. Justice Musu D. Kamara said the Juror absented himself for six sittings without any tangible excuse.

He is currently at the Male Correctional Centre for seven days and will appear on Monday 16th August 2021.

Details on this matter continue.

For more information, contact Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086