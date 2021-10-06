21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 7, 2021
Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens Sentences 2 For Manslaughter

By Sierra Network
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Law Courts Building, Freetown, 5th October 2021: Court of Appeal Judge, Hon. Justice Alhaji Momoh-Jah Stevens has sentenced 18-year-old Ibrahim Sesay to six years imprisonment for manslaughter.

The convict was first indicted for Murder before the Prosecution subsequently amended the charge to Manslaughter.

According to the particulars of offence, accused Ibrahim Sesay on the 4th day of October 2018 at Service Secondary School in Freetown, in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone did kill Joshua Bockarie.

At the time of the commission of the offence, the convict was a juvenile.

The convict was involved in a fight with Bockarie in the classroom at the Services Secondary School in Freetown which later led to the death of Bockarie.

During the trial, the accused decided to change his plea after the charge was read and explained to him. He thereafter pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter.

In his allocutus, the convict pleaded for mercy, adding that he had no intention to kill.

Following his plea, Hon. Justice Stevens sentenced him to six years imprisonment including the time already spent on remand.

In another related matter, Hon. Justice Stevens convicted and sentenced Allarine Billoh Bah alias “Allah Blessed” to six years imprisonment for manslaughter.

The convict was first indicted for Murder before the Prosecution amended the charge to manslaughter on the 8th day of July 2020.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict on the 20th day of February 2019 at Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone, killed Sheriff Jalloh.

The accused was involved in a fight with Jalloh which later led to his death.

During today’s trial, the amended charge was put to Bah and explained to him and he pleaded guilty to the offence of manslaughter.

In his allocutus, the convict pleaded for mercy and said he had no intention to kill the deceased.

After his plea, Justice Stevens sentenced him to six years imprisonment including time spent on remand.

For more information, contact the Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086

