Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens Imposes 5 Years Imprisonment For Circulating Sexual Video

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Sexual Offenses Model Court, Freetown, 20th October 2021: One of the Judges presiding over cases at the Sexual Offences Model Court, Hon. Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens (JA), today imposed five years imprisonment on Ahmed Issa Kamara popularly known as Joshua or to pay eighty million Leones and a mandatory twenty million Leone as compensation to the victim.



The accused Ahmed Issa Kamara was before the Court on four counts ranging from making indecent material, contrary to Section 18 (1) (a); Circulating indecent material contrary to Section 18 (1) (b); Possessing indecent material, contrary to Section 18 (1) (c) and circulating indecent materials on various dates contrary to Section 18 (1), all of the Sexual Offences Act 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.



According to the particulars of the offence, the convict on a date unknown between the 1st day of March to the 2nd day of April 2020 at Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone made an indecent material of the victim when performing oral sex. On Count Two, the convict circulated a nude video of the victim to the victim’s fiancé overseas.



In his judgement, Hon. Justice Momoh-Jah Stevens said the accused person was charged with four counts of sexual-related offences and he pleaded not guilty to all counts as charged. He noted that the Prosecution made a successful application for the accused person to be tried by the judge alone pursuant to Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1965 as amended.



He continued that the Prosecution presented three witnesses and was able to prove that the phone that was used to do the sexual activity was owned by the accused. He added that the activity itself was done without the consent of the victim.



According to Justice Stevens, two videos were played in closed court, one was where the victim was sucking the accused and the other was where they were having sex. He said both the accused and the victim had been in a domestic relationship.



Hon. Justice Stevens said the Prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt which is the standard in criminal law, stating that the accused is found guilty as charged in all four counts.



In his plea mitigation, C. Taylor-Young Esq. representing the accused said he (accused Ahmed Issa Kamara) is a first time offender and a young man that has the prospect to grow affirmatively. Referencing Section 18 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, he pleaded with the judge to either sentence the convict or to fine him.



In his allocutus, the accused appealed to the judge to temper justice with mercy.



In his defence, the accused (Ahmed Issa Kamara) told the Court that he had no witness but relied on his statement to the police.



Delivering his sentence, Hon. Justice Stevens cautioned that men should be mindful in treating women as they should be well respected.



“Circulation of sexual video is uncalled for and unacceptable,” he said and therefore sentenced the convict to five years each for all the count charges or to pay twenty million Leones for each count. In addition, he said the convict should pay a mandatory compensation fee to the victim in the sum of twenty million Leones on or after he had completed his sentence of payment of a fine.



He said the accused should either pay the fine plus the twenty million Leones compensation fee or be imprisoned for five years.



M. P Sesay Esq. represented the State and C Taylor-Young represented accused Ahmed Issa Kamara.



For more information, contact Judiciary Communications, on +23234617548 +23276321184 and +23279101086