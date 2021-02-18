30.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Justice Momo-Jah Stevens Sentences 2 For Sexual Penetration

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, SOMC, Main Law Courts Building, Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown: One of the Appeal Court Judges, Justice Alhaji Momo-Jah Stevens, has today (Wednesday, February 17, 2021), sentenced two accused persons at the Sierra Leone correctional center for sexual penetration contrary to Law.

45 years old Fredrick Davies of No. 5 Hospital road on dates between 1st October, 2019 and 31st day of October, 2019 at Laka, Goderich in the west end of Freetown sexually penetrated one Mabinty Conteh (not real name), a fifteen-year-old class six pupil.

In the statement of offence, Fredrick Davies was accused of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012.

According to the medical certificate, the accused started sexually abusing her on 5th October, 2019 when he forcefully inserted his penis into her vagina at his house. On 1st February, 2020, her mother became suspicious and did self-examination. She later concluded that her daughter was indeed pregnant. The medical observation carried out reported visible pregnancy with gestation estimated at 24 weeks.

Even though there were no external physical injuries at the time, there was complete rupture of the hymen with offensive vagina discharge.

In his guilty plea, the accused pleaded for mercy as a first-time offender. He was sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment.

Accused Abdul Razack Kamara appeared before Justice Momo-Jah Stevens for sexually penetrating a child contrary to the Sexual Offences Act of 2012. According to the Particulars of Offence, Abdul Razack Kamara on an unknown date in September, 2018 in the Western Area of Freetown sexually penetrated eleven years old pupil at Hastings in the east end of Freetown.

The medical report showed that the annal was normal but the hymen was completely ruptured. The accused asked for mercy.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Momo-Jah Stevens sentenced Abdul Razack Kamara to ten years imprisonment including time already spent.

For more enquiries contact the Head of Communications on +23234617548.

