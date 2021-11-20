Justice John Bosco Allieu Sentences 27-Year-Old Bernadette to Life Imprisonment

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Main Law Courts Building Freetown, 18th November, 2021: Court of Appeal Judge Hon. Justice John Bosco Allieu has sentenced 27-year-old Bernadette Yeama Solomon to life imprisonment for killing 4-year-old Princess Kallon who was in her care.

It comes after a 12-member jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict in respect of a one count indictment of murder.

The State alleged that Solomon on Christmas Day of 2020 at Waterloo Village, murdered Princess Kallon.

State Prosecutor, Alberta Kargbo led a total of eight witnesses including Christopher Kallon, who was boyfriend to the convict and an elder brother to the deceased.

The eight Prosecution Witness, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, the Pathologist who conducted an autopsy examination on the corpse, disclosed that the child died from injuries not synonymous to motorbike or vehicle accident as the convict had claimed.

He concluded that the deceased died from physical assault that falls under child abuse.

Solomon, in her defence, relied on her voluntary caution statement made to the police and called a witness.

In another related matter, Hon. Justice John Bosco Allieu sentenced 43-year-old Labourer Augustine Sannoh to 10 years imprisonment for manslaughter.

It comes after an eleven-member jury unanimously returned a guilty verdict against the convict for the killing of one Foday Bangura.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict on the 3rd day of January, 2021 at Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone murdered Bangura.

The accused was previously charged with murder before it was reduced to manslaughter.

State Prosecutor, Alberta Kargbo led in evidence five witnesses.

At the close of the Prosecution’s case, the accused in his own defence made a sworn statement from the witness box and called no witnesses.

In her plea in mitigation, Lawyer Cecilia Tucker from Legal Aid Board said her client was a first time offender and father of five children and with a wife.

Delivering his sentence, Hon. Justice John Bosco Allieu sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment.

