23.4 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 27, 2022
type here...
EntertainmentEntertainment NewsMusic Videos
Updated:

Justice Fisher didn’t in any way refuse LAJ bail “because of alleged interference with witnesses.” Alone, but the seriousness of the offense of robbery which attracts 14 years imprisonment

By Sierra Network
1065
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Judiciary Communications, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown, 25th October, 2022: High Court Judge presiding over the case: State Vs Alhaji Amadu Bah, Honourable Justice Adrian J. Fisher has in his Ruling outlined reasons for refusing bail to accused Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as LAJ.

Contrary to media reports, Justice Fisher didn’t in any way refuse bail “because of alleged interference with witnesses.” Alone.

According to Awoko Newspaper, “Justice Fischer has ruled that even though Popular musician LAJ is sick he must be remanded in custody until the closure of his case because of alleged interference with witnesses.”

There is no where in the ruling in which the judge ruled that he was sick. The judge concluded that if he was sick, it was the duty of the correctional services by law to ensure he is given medical treatment. The judge took into consideration the interference with witnesses by members of LAJ’s family and the seriousness of the offence of robbery which attracts 14 years imprisonment and public protection.

For more information contact the Judiciary Communications on +23276617548/7910186

Source:The Judiciary of Sierra Leone

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches 2022 Poppy Week, Celebrates Patriots Who Served Humanity, Nation, and Commonwealth
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

Entertainment NewsSierra Network -

Justice Fisher didn’t in any way refuse LAJ bail “because of alleged interference with witnesses.” Alone, but the seriousness of the offense of robbery...

Judiciary Communications, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown, 25th October, 2022: High Court Judge presiding over the case: State...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches 2022 Poppy Week, Celebrates...

Sierra Network - 0