Justice Fisher didn’t in any way refuse LAJ bail “because of alleged interference with witnesses.” Alone, but the seriousness of the offense of robbery which attracts 14 years imprisonment

Judiciary Communications, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown, 25th October, 2022: High Court Judge presiding over the case: State Vs Alhaji Amadu Bah, Honourable Justice Adrian J. Fisher has in his Ruling outlined reasons for refusing bail to accused Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as LAJ.

Contrary to media reports, Justice Fisher didn’t in any way refuse bail “because of alleged interference with witnesses.” Alone.

According to Awoko Newspaper, “Justice Fischer has ruled that even though Popular musician LAJ is sick he must be remanded in custody until the closure of his case because of alleged interference with witnesses.”

There is no where in the ruling in which the judge ruled that he was sick. The judge concluded that if he was sick, it was the duty of the correctional services by law to ensure he is given medical treatment. The judge took into consideration the interference with witnesses by members of LAJ’s family and the seriousness of the offence of robbery which attracts 14 years imprisonment and public protection.

Source:The Judiciary of Sierra Leone