Justice Alusine Sesay Issues Bench Warrant for 45 Jurors

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Court No. 1, Main Law Courts Building, Freetown, 17th May, 2021: Supreme Court judge, Hon. Justice Alusine Sesay presiding over the May High Court Criminal Sessions in Freetown has today issued bench warrant for forty five (45) jurors for what he referred to as ‘negligence to civic duty.’

Addressing jurors at the beginning of the session, Justice Sesay admonished them that their service is constitutional and civic which they must be proud to do and must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

The Supreme Court Judge stressed that jury service is part and parcel of the administration of justice, adding that any lapse on the part of jurors will serve as an impediment to justice for which he said the court has the power to issue a warrant of arrest for non-compliant jurors.

Hon. Justice Sesay reiterated that what has been a commonplace in jury service is the bad attitude of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies and their representatives in assisting the course of justice. This, according to him, has largely dented the image of other compliant institutions as well as productive jurors.

He added that amid calls for the disbarment of the jury service, he personally believes the problem would still not be addressed and therefore calls for the issuance of warrant of arrest to defaulting jurors to serve as example to others.

In related development, criminal subpoenas were issued against five institutions; Ministry of Sports, Leocem, Dangote, G. Shankerdas and sons and Pearl Restaurant and Hotel who failed to answer the Judiciary’s call to send jurors for this May Criminal Sessions.

The criminal sessions officially commenced with 76 cases ranging from conspiracy, murder, wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, malicious damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and sexual penetration among others. This is the first time for such sessions to hold with only one case of Sexual Penetration indicating a success in the establishment of the Sexual Offences Model Court.

Most accused persons arraigned before the court pleaded not guilty to the offences charged and were assigned to trial judges.

26-year-old Abdul Karim Kamara alias Benzema was cautioned and discharged after he pleaded guilty to the count of malicious damage and having spent about two years at the correctional center.

Accused persons John Kamara and Andrew Jabati Panda pleaded guilty to the offences of larceny and Hon. Justice Sesay differed their judgment to 18th May 2021.

For more enquiries contact the Communications Department on +23234617548/ +23276321184.