JUDICIAL WEEK: Supreme Court Judge, Justice Alusine Sesay has granted bail to Umaru Bah popularly known as Sparta who was detained for 15 months for stealing Two Thousand Leones (old notes) Bread. Sparta is among those inmates who were released by the Court in Magburaka & Kenema.

JUDICIAL WEEK:Supreme Court Judge, Justice Alusine Sesay has granted bail to Umaru Bah popularly known as Sparta who was detained for 15 months for stealing Two Thousand Leones (old notes) Bread.

Sparta is among those inmates who were released by the Court in Magburaka & Kenema. pic.twitter.com/rYBCPk44US — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) November 16, 2022