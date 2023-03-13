EntertainmentAudioEntertainment NewsBlogNews Updated: March 13, 2023 Justice Adrian Fisher has just found LAJ guilty on all four Counts brought against him By Sierra Network March 13, 2023 2475 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - March 17, 2023Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has sentenced LAJ to 9yrs imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims NewsSierra Network - March 17, 2023Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Massive Thanks and Appreciation from Women’s Groups Nationwide, School Girls, Urges Them to Aspire for Greater Heights BlogSierra Network - March 17, 2023The University Of Sierra Leone vs Prof. Jimmy Kandeh Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net #Justice Adrian Fisher has just found Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as LAJ, guilty on all four Counts brought against him.LAJ was arraigned on a four Counts indictment, amended on October, 2022 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statutes, No. 16 of 1971. pic.twitter.com/LRxJviVuO0— Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) March 13, 2023 State Counsel, Yusuf Isaac Sesay, has informed that the Judgement delivered by Justice Adrian Fisher in the case: State V. Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as LAJ brings Hope to every Sierra Leonean who feels his/her right has been trampled upon. pic.twitter.com/cuz6TtNqVV— Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) March 13, 2023 TagsJustice Adrian FisherJustice FisherlajPresident julius maada biosierra leonesierra leone news Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articlePUBLIC NOTICE: Redenomination Of Leone – Further Extension Of The Transition PeriodNext articlePUBLIC NOTICE: Distribution Of Voter Registration Cards Postponed - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - March 17, 2023Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has sentenced LAJ to 9yrs imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims https://twitter.com/JudiciaryofSL/status/1636785128532738071 News Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Receives Massive Thanks and Appreciation from Women’s Groups Nationwide, School Girls, Urges Them to Aspire for Greater Heights Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 Blog The University Of Sierra Leone vs Prof. Jimmy Kandeh Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 Blog Minister of Justice Exposes How… Former VP Wants ECOWAS to Economically Cripple Sierra Leone Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 Blog Press Release From The Consulate Of Sierra Leone In Lebanon Sierra Network - March 13, 2023 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has sentenced LAJ to 9yrs imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims Blog Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 The University Of Sierra Leone vs Prof. Jimmy Kandeh Blog Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 Minister of Justice Exposes How… Former VP Wants ECOWAS to Economically Cripple Sierra Leone Blog Sierra Network - March 17, 2023 Press Release From The Consulate Of Sierra Leone In Lebanon Blog Sierra Network - March 13, 2023 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -